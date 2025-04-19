Select Marvel Comics' Releases will Feature Marvel Rivals Variant Covers from Peach Momoko this June

The new variants further embrace the deep connection behind Marvel Comics and the Marvel Rivals storyline.

This June, select Marvel Comics will arrive with variant covers, highlighting costume design sketches from Marvel Rivals. The costumes are set to debut in-game along the variant covers.

What’s Happening:

Marvel has announced that Marvel Comics will showcase new variant covers featuring Marvel Rivals costume art from artist Peach Momoko.

Marvel Rivals, the super popular Player vs Player, takes inspiration frequently from different Marvel Characters for in-game items such as character costumes and emotes.

As Marvel Rivals prepares to introduce new in-game cosmetics designed by Momoko, these costume sketches will be featured on variant covers of June issues of Amazing Spider-Man, Immortal Thor, Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell, Bring on the Bad Guys: Doom, and the all-new Spider-Girl.

and the all-new Let’s take a look at the new covers:

On Sale June 4

Amazing Spider-Man #5

Spider-Man Variant

Immortal Thor #24

Loki Variant

On Sale June 11

Spider-Girl #1

Luna Snow Variant



On Sale June 18

Bring on the Bad Guys: Doom #1

Hela Variant

Amazing Spider-Man #6

Peni Parker Variant

Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #3

Punisher Variant

All issues are now available for preorder at comic shops everywhere.

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play online, multi-player game, available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC.

What They’re Saying:

Peach Momoko, Artist: "Although there are elements of Japanese culture, I also tried to incorporate the character’s original culture. For this reason, I looked at design elements from various countries and used them as reference to offer a glimpse of their culture and customs from their costumes and accessories. I hope fans enjoy them, and they spark their imagination!"

Read More Marvel: