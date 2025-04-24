New Featurette Gives Peek Into Soundtrack Creation for Marvel's "Thunderbolts*"

The soundtrack will be available ahead of the debut of the film.
A new featurette shared by Marvel shows a bit into the creation of the soundtrack for their upcoming new film, just days ahead of its debut, Thunderbolts*.

What’s Happening:

  • A new video from Marvel shares a quick glimpse at the creation of the soundtrack for their upcoming movie, Thunderbolts*.
  • In the video, we see recording sessions and a bit of commentary from Son Lux, who composed the score.
  • Fans can also listen to the full soundtrack to the film when it debuts on April 30th, just ahead of the film, which is set to debut on May 2nd.
  • Take a look at the full video below.

  • In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?
  • Marvel’s Thunderbolts* arrives only in theaters on May 2nd.

