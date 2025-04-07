New “Thunderbolts*” Posters Released for IMAX, Dolby, ScreenX and Other Premium Formats

Get a half a dozen new looks at the unlikely team.

The announcement that tickets are now on sale for Thunderbolts* has also brought about the arrival of several new posters for the Marvel Studios film for various Premium Format presentations.

What’s Happening:

Thunderbolts* tickets are now on sale

tickets are The posters include Dolby, RealD 3D, ScreenX, 4DX, and IMAX, along with one Fandango-specific poster for the film as well.

The core team of Yelena (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Stebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) are on all six of the posters, with Bob (Lewis Pullman) sneaking into many of them – or peaking in, as the case may be – while Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia-Louis Dreyfuss) joins the group on the IMAX poster.

More on Thunderbolts*: