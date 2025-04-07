New “Thunderbolts*” Posters Released for IMAX, Dolby, ScreenX and Other Premium Formats
Get a half a dozen new looks at the unlikely team.
The announcement that tickets are now on sale for Thunderbolts* has also brought about the arrival of several new posters for the Marvel Studios film for various Premium Format presentations.
What’s Happening:
- Thunderbolts* tickets are now on sale, including in many premium formats, each of which had their own poster for the film revealed today.
- The posters include Dolby, RealD 3D, ScreenX, 4DX, and IMAX, along with one Fandango-specific poster for the film as well.
- The core team of Yelena (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Stebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) are on all six of the posters, with Bob (Lewis Pullman) sneaking into many of them – or peaking in, as the case may be – while Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia-Louis Dreyfuss) joins the group on the IMAX poster.
- Thunderbolts* tickets going on sale also brought about Alamo Drafthouse revealing their Limited Edition Pint Glass for the film and the El Capitan Theatre announcing the items fans will get if they attend one of the two Fan Events screenings during opening weekend.
More on Thunderbolts*:
