“Walt Disney – A Magical Life” to Feature Tweaked Version of “One Man’s Dream” and Disneyland History Exhibit Upon Opening

We found out plenty of new details about the brand-new show, which debuts on July 17th, 2025.

New details regarding the all-new Walt Disney animatronic show coming to the Main Street Opera House have been revealed – including a new exhibit that will entertain guests waiting for the show.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney – A Magical Life will debut at the Main Street Opera House theater on Disneyland’s 70th birthday, July 17th, 2025.
  • The attraction will feature a cinematic presentation of Walt Disney’s journey, culminating in a visit with Walt in his office, brought to life for the first time ever through the magic of Audio-Animatronics storytelling.
  • The film portion of the show will be a tweaked version of One Man’s Dream, which has been shown at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for nearly 25 years and also had a run at Disney California Adventure prior to Turtle Talk.
  • The film will then lead into a two-minute speech by Walt. Similar to Lincoln’s speech, it will be a mash-up of various conversations. Unlike Lincoln, however, the words will actually be recordings of Walt. That said, they have been adjusted to make them sound consistent.

  • Of course, this project marks the first time that Walt has been recreated in audio-animatronic form. Imagineers chose to base Walt around 1963, when he was near his peak with Mary Poppins, the World’s Fair, and other major projects under development.
  • The stage has been redesigned by Walt Disney Imagineering to feature a rotating turntable, allowing for both Walt Disney – A Magical Life and Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln to play in rotation.
  • Speaking of Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, that show will return in its previous form following Walt Disney – A Magical Life’s initial run.
  • Outside, the Main Street Opera House will feature a new marquee with two titles, displaying in the center “Opera House now featuring two dramatic theater presentations!" with A Magical Life above Walt Disney’s name on the left, and to the right, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.

  • Curated by Walt Disney Imagineering and the Walt Disney Archives, a new gallery experience will be located in the lobby, titled Evolution of a Dream.
  • The exhibit will showcase Disneyland before, during and after Walt’s dream became a reality. Included will be pencil drawings and other concept artwork of the first and secondary preliminary plans of Disneyland.
  • A special exhibit about the story and history of Audio-Animatronics technology will feature original and replica figures dating back to Walt Disney Imagineering’s earliest development of the technology. Attractions featured include Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, “it’s a small world," Pirates of the Caribbean and more.

  • A second exhibit showcasing cast members at work through the years, as well as a stunning new mural paying tribute to Disneyland’s history, plus what’s to come, awaits guests as they exit the theater.
  • To find out more about what awaits during Walt Disney – A Magical Life, check out Ben’s report from a special preview of the show.

