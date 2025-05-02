How Imagineers Made Walt Disney – A Magical Life a Reality

The Disneyland Resort recently hosted a media briefing for Walt Disney - A Magical Life, which is coming to the Main Street Opera House on July 17 as part of the park’s 70th anniversary celebration. When the project was announced at D23, some were against the concept of making an Audio-Animatronic figure of Walt Disney. But, no matter what your opinion is of the concept, it is clear that the Imagineering team behind the project (which includes the legendary Tom Fitzgerald) put a lot of care into bringing the show to life.

The attraction, which has been in development for more than seven years, will follow a structure similar to Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln. For A Magical Life, the film portion will be a tweaked version of One Man’s Dream, which has been shown at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for nearly 25 years and also had a run at Disney California Adventure prior to Turtle Talk. The film will then lead into a two-minute speech by Walt. Similar to Lincoln’s speech, it will be a mash-up of various conversations. Unlike Lincoln, however, the words will actually be recordings of Walt. That said, they have been tonally adjusted to make them sound consistent.

A new feature of the Opera House is a turntable that will allow them to eventually run both the Walt and Lincoln shows. Walt will have a backdrop, which is a representation of his office. While not an exact replica of either of his offices, it will feature touches that would be familiar to those who have visited his “3-H" office and those who have seen his soundstage office on TV. His plane model, telephone, and stacks of scripts will be present, among other touches that will transport you into his office space. This also means that Mr. Lincoln will have a new backdrop — but, outside of that change, it will be the same show as the one that recently ran.

Tom Fitzgerald and Executive Producer Jeff Shaver-Moskowitz did point out that there will be a clear contrast between Walt and Mr. Lincoln. Even the show names showcase that Walt will have a less formal demeanor than the 16th President. He will start the show leaning on his desk, as he often did in the openings of his television show.

The Imagineering team was also clear that they didn’t just order an Audio-Animatronic and make it look like Walt. There were things they knew they needed to get out of his performance, such as Walt’s famously expressive eyebrows and his eye twinkle that many who worked with him would reference. Fitzgerald also said that the figure is made for the modern age where folks can zoom in with the phones and see every detail. Even though he will be on a stage, he is intended to also look great up close.

While we didn’t get to see the figure that will be performing at Disneyland, we did get to see a “look development" mock-up. If the final figure is anything close to the one we saw, this is the most lifelike Audio-Animatronic in the world. From his imperfectly trimmed nails to his grandfatherly wrinkles, he looks spectacular. Although I never had the chance to meet Walt, I felt like I was in his presence.

The era of Walt they chose to recreate was from around 1963, when he was near his peak with Mary Poppins, the World’s Fair, and other major projects under development. It is also the time of the famous Canadian “Telescope" interview, where many of our favorite Walt quotes came from. In addition to researching hours of footage, the team worked with the Walt Disney Family Museum and the Walt Disney Archives to ensure each detail — the STR on his tie, his shoes, even his ring — were accurate. You may not notice each detail, but you will feel that it looks right thanks to the level of thought that went into each element.

Speaking of The Walt Disney Family Museum, Walt Disney Imagineering is working with them on the new lobby exhibit “Evolution of a Dream." The museum is loaning 30 artifacts to the exhibit, including many of the original furniture from Walt’s Main Street apartment. So, Imagineer David Caranci’s team can recreate that historic location in the glassed areas that used to house Walt’s offices. They also lent Disney a mold of his hands so that the figure could be as accurate as possible.

Turning back to the exhibit, it will feature some recently discovered concept art from Disneyland’s development that will show how it transitioned from idea to the park that opened in 1955. The exhibit will also feature vintage merchandise, plus original and replica Audio-Animatronics from the park’s history. While the Capitol Model will no longer be in the lobby, we have been assured it is being meticulously cared for by the Walt Disney Archives waiting for whatever use Disney has for it in the future.

Following the Walt and Lincoln shows, guests will pass by new murals. One will celebrate the history of Disneyland cast members. The other will feature a history of Disneyland from its past, present, and its future. After all, one of the things that made Walt and his company so special is that he was able to pull from fond memories of the past, but always had an eye on the future. He pushed technology so that he could create a loving tribute to the person he admired more than anyone else when he opened Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.

While I can’t imagine anyone would say they would want this kind of re-creation, it seems fitting to honor a man that has brought so much joy into the world and do so through the technology he pioneered. As a Disney fan, I appreciate all the attention and investment that went into this experience. Overall, it is great that Disney made a decision to bring Walt to life in this way so that he can inspire guests — as well as future cast members and Imagineers — through his own words.