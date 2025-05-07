Details on ESPN’s New Flagship Streaming Service To Be Announced Next Week
An official name and pricing details for the service will be revealed next week.
Details on ESPN’s brand-new streaming service, ESPN “flagship," are set to be announced next week.
What’s Happening:
- During this morning’s quarterly earnings call from The Walt Disney Company, it was revealed that the official name of ESPN’s new flagship streaming service will be revealed next week, alongside pricing details.
- The new service will provide users with all linear TV programming available on ESPN’s number of networks and additional content found on ESPN+.
- It is also reported that “ESPN Flagship" will be integrated with ESPN Fantasy, which will give users betting options within the app. The app is also expected to provide statistics and merchandise opportunities.
- Another rumored feature is an AI-powered personalized version of SportsCenter.
- The launch of “ESPN Flagship" is the latest step in fully integrating Disney’s streaming services, following the launch of ESPN on Disney+ back in December.
