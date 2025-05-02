E60's Newest, "Save: The Katie Meyer Story", Sets Debut in May

The special follows the passing and legacy of Stanford's former soccer captain.
A new ESPN E60 special is set to debut later this month on ESPN.

What’s Happening:

  • Save: The Katie Meyer Story, a new special covering the passing of Stanford soccer captain Katie Meyer in 2022, is set to debut later this month on ESPN.
  • The E60 special will look at Meyer’s life and resulting impact (which includes the California law that passed in her name), alongside how a Stanford disciplinary procedure threatened to ruin everything she had worked so hard for.
  • Julie Foudy, two-time Olympic gold medalist, reports on Meyer’s story and how unreasonably high expectations set by institutions left Meyer struggling with her mental health.
  • Both of Katie Meyer’s parents will be interviewed in the episode to discuss their daughter’s struggle and her lasting legacy.
  • Save: The Katie Meyer Story airs Saturday, May 10th at 11am ET. It will stream later on ESPN+.

