E60's Newest, "Save: The Katie Meyer Story", Sets Debut in May
The special follows the passing and legacy of Stanford's former soccer captain.
A new ESPN E60 special is set to debut later this month on ESPN.
What’s Happening:
- Save: The Katie Meyer Story, a new special covering the passing of Stanford soccer captain Katie Meyer in 2022, is set to debut later this month on ESPN.
- The E60 special will look at Meyer’s life and resulting impact (which includes the California law that passed in her name), alongside how a Stanford disciplinary procedure threatened to ruin everything she had worked so hard for.
- Julie Foudy, two-time Olympic gold medalist, reports on Meyer’s story and how unreasonably high expectations set by institutions left Meyer struggling with her mental health.
- Both of Katie Meyer’s parents will be interviewed in the episode to discuss their daughter’s struggle and her lasting legacy.
- Save: The Katie Meyer Story airs Saturday, May 10th at 11am ET. It will stream later on ESPN+.
