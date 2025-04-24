"First Take" Analyst Shannon Sharpe Steps Away from ESPN Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations

ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe has shared that he is voluntarily stepping away from the sports network amid several controversies, including several lawsuits and a rape allegation.

What’s Happening:

ESPN sports analyst Shannon Sharpe, known for his work on First Take , has announced he will be temporarily stepping away from the sports network amid ongoing sexual assault allegations and lawsuits.

, has announced he will be temporarily stepping away from the sports network amid ongoing sexual assault allegations and lawsuits. Shared on X, Sharpe posted a screenshot text announcing his hiatus where he defended himself against the allegations.

Claiming the “relationship in question was 100% consensual," Sharpe has chosen to dedicate this time to responding to the “false and disruptive allegation" before returning to ESPN for the NFL preseason.

Just prior to Sharpe’s social media announcement, Deadline

Speculating that the former NFL star would be axed from the network, the newsource reports that a 21-year-old Jane Doe filed a lawsuit in Nevada on April 20th alleging the 56-year-old raped and abused her on two occasions during a year-long relationship.

Doe is seeking $50 million in damages from Sharpe.

ESPN is supporting Shannon’s decision to step away.

Read More ESPN: