ESPN Experiences to Return to Baha Mar for ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend
It's a weekend of activities in a beautiful setting.
ESPN Experiences is returning to Baha Mar for the ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend, with the unique and memorable trip taking place this August.
What’s Happening:
- The ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend is back, returning through a collaboration between ESPN Experiences and Baha Mar, the Bahamas’ leading luxury resort.
- Taking place Aug. 21-24, the ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend offers luxury experiences fit for fantasy football enthusiasts who want to take their league draft to the next level.
- Packages are now on sale starting at $1,850, with additional room nights available for an additional cost. For more information, we suggest reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
- ESPN Fantasy Football experts Daniel Dopp, Mike Clay, Stephania Bell, and more will be on-site meeting with fans and offering draft insights and analysis up until the live draft on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 23.
- ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates is also returning. Yates injured his shoulder at last year’s event and still looks back at it as an amazing experience.
- Also returning this year, leagues will have the opportunity to participate in a competitive “Draft Combine" to determine their league’s draft order. These activities include beach races, a football skills competition, slide races, and more.
- Other options include a day of golf at Baha Mar’s Jack Nicklaus Signature Royal Blue golf course, miniature golf at Mini Blue, a basketball combine, and a day of leisure by the pool or the resort’s Cable Beach.
- There will be a Draft Prep Cocktail Reception featuring ESPN Fantasy Football experts in the evening, breaking down draft strategies for the 2025-26 season.
- On draft day, Saturday, Aug. 23, all leagues will have a final prep session called “2-Minute Drill" prior to the 3 p.m. ET live draft. The weekend will close with a Draft Celebration Party at Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House from 7-9 p.m. ET.
- The full calendar of events include (all times ET):
- Thursday, August 21
All Day: Arrivals
Evening: Welcome Party & VIP Cigar and Rum Tasting with ESPN Talent
- Friday, August 22
Morning and Afternoon: Beach Combine Activities
Evening: Draft Prep Cocktail Reception & VIP Dinner with ESPN Talent
- Saturday, August 23
Morning: VIP Draft Day Strategy Session
Afternoon and Evening: “2-Minute Drill" Final Pre-Draft Prep Session & ESPN Ultimate Draft Live
Evening: Draft Celebration Party
- Sunday, August 24
All Day: Departures
- This will be the fourth offering from ESPN Experiences, offering adventures through unique offerings only ESPN can provide like exclusive access to behind-the-scenes events, meet & greets with ESPN talent and more.
- This experience follows successful launches of the ESPN Experiences Beyond the Rose and Take Me Out to the Ballparks in 2024.
- ESPN Experiences has also announced that bookings are open for another experience at the PGA TOUR’s Traveler’s Championship, called “Inside The Ropes", which you can find out more about here.
- For more information about any of the ESPN Experiences, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with any of these unique offerings.
What They’re Saying:
- Field Yates: “When I reflect on the time at Baha Mar, it goes down as three of the most enjoyable days I’ve recently experienced. On top of the incredible setting with world-class views and amenities, the people involved organizing it and the attendees were top notch. I can’t wait to meet more fantasy football-crazed people this summer and hopefully not wind up in the emergency room again."
- Graeme Davis, president of Baha Mar: “We’re thrilled to welcome fans back to Baha Mar for year two of the ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend. This is a one-of-a-kind, hands-on experience where guests connect directly with ESPN talent, celebrities and former players in an unforgettable setting. In collaboration with ESPN Experiences, we’ve created a fantasy draft weekend unlike anything else—immersive, intimate and unmatched."
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com