Event Recap - ESPN Experiences: Beyond the Rose

At the start of 2025, I had the opportunity to experience “Beyond the Rose", the second ever ESPN Experience. The three-day adventure took us to Pasadena for VIP Rose Parade and Rose Bowl experiences that included a behind-the-scenes look at ESPN Studios in LA and on site at the Rose Bowl, a chance to chat with numerous ESPN personalities, an inside the ropes tour of the Rose Parade float building and an incredible New Years Eve at COSM LA including the Fiesta Bowl.

Day One - Rose Parade Float and ESPN Production Truck Tours, Monday Night Football

Our ESPN Experiences Beyond the Rose adventure kicked off with lunch on the sun-drenched patio of the Westin Pasadena, just a block off the historic Route 66/Colorado Blvd parade route. As we enjoyed a delicious buffet, we were joined by ESPN radio announcers Ian Fitzsimmons and Kelly Stouffer, along with SportsCenter anchor Arda Öcal, who remained with us throughout the adventures. Ian and Kelly had us in stitches, sharing hilarious anecdotes from their radio careers while giving us their insider perspectives on the two teams competing in the Rose Bowl, having just wrapped up Media Day.

Next, we made our way to Pasadena’s Arroyo Seco for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl. Our first stop was the float decorating tents, where our ESPN Experiences hosts led us straight past the usual crowds and into Rosemont Pavilion. But our VIP access didn’t stop there—guided past the red ropes, we ventured into areas typically off-limits to the public. In Brookside Pavilion, we didn’t just get an overhead view from the catwalks; we were right there, on the ground floor, walking alongside the floats.

Cristina Callahan-Parker, a longtime Tournament of Roses official, gave us fascinating insights into the float designs. She explained that the float framework must be covered with organic materials—these can’t be dyed or painted but can be cut, split, mashed, or pureed. The air was rich with various fragrances, in fact it was the sense of smell that helped us identify the coffee used on the horses of the Heartland float. She also pointed out the spaces for the drivers and explained the teamwork involved within that process given the limited visibility. As we weaved through the bustling, sometimes chaotic float-decorating area, we had to watch our step, being careful not to bump into the floats or accidentally knock off any delicate blooms.



One of the standout moments came when we had to pause briefly for the Tournament of Roses judges as they scrutinized the "Love 2 Yeu" float, which celebrated the Vietnamese Lunar New Year. This float went on to win the Grand Marshal Award for Outstanding Creative Concept and Float Design. We also got a closer look at the San Diego Zoo’s float, which would later take home the Sweepstakes Trophy—the highest honor at the Rose Parade. My personal favorite was the stunning Lionfish made of pepper flakes—its intricate design was mesmerizing especially when viewed at such close distance.

Afterward, we boarded a series of golf carts and were whisked away to an area adjacent to the nearby Rose Bowl. Surrounded by trailers and the hum of generators, we toured several state-of-the-art ESPN production trucks. These included the replay and graphics trucks, as well as the main control center where the event’s producer oversees operations.

It was fascinating to see how all the moving parts come together in real time, from the seemingly miles of cables and dozens of screens to the dedicated professionals working behind the scenes to deliver a live broadcast. The level of coordination required to bring a game to life on screen became abundantly clear and even though they were all quite busy gearing up for the game they were all generous with their time explaining their roles in the endeavor.

Following the tour, we made our way back to Old Town Pasadena for Monday Night Football at Kings Row Gastropub. While many of us were excited about the Lions-49ers game, I spent more time mingling with fellow tour members, reliving highlights from the day’s adventure and enjoying the included full menu of tasty entrees and bar offerings.

Day Two – ESPN Production Center Tour and Fiesta Bowl at Cosm

New Year’s Eve started leisurely, with a breakfast buffet at the Westin before we boarded the motorcoach at 10:30 a.m. for our tour of the LA Production Center (LAPC).

George Q. Fong, Director of Security at ESPN, kicked off the tour with a brilliant analogy: Bristol, Connecticut, where ESPN’s main campus resides, is like Walt Disney World—grand, sprawling, and full of variety. In contrast, LAPC is like Disneyland—smaller but bursting with quality, energy, and deep ties to the local culture. With a 129,000 sq. ft. footprint, LAPC features two studios and is strategically located next to the Crypto.com Arena in the heart of LA Live, surrounded by major sports venues like the Lakers' home court and the Grammys’ Peacock Theater. George explained how the proximity to these cultural hotspots keeps LAPC immersed in the excitement of the city. On game nights, they could often hear the roar of the crowd before the footage even hit the studio.

While touring LAPC, we posed for photos at the iconic SportsCenter desk and on the NBA Today set. It was surreal to experience the pulse of ESPN’s operations firsthand, especially considering our previous visit to the Bristol campus during the inaugural ESPN Experiences - Take Me Out to the Ballgames. George’s analogy of LAPC as Disneyland was spot on—it felt uniquely connected to ESPN’s roots as a regional sports channel, while still tapping into the vibrancy of the surrounding area. Growing up on the west coast with friends from the east coast, our sports culture can be different. I have chalked it up to our weather and the outdoor activities our mild climate grants us. Hearing from George during our tour reminded me of the value to an ESPN presence anchored in LA.

At the end of the tour, George passed out SportsCenter tees, welcomed us to the ESPN family, and shared a parting lesson in sportsmanship: respect the rules of the game, maintain civility in opposition, and shake hands with dignity in both victory and defeat.

That evening, after a quick refresh and lunch on our own, we headed downtown for the Fiesta Bowl at Cosm LA, nestled between the Intuit Dome and SoFi Stadium. Cosm is an incredible venue, featuring a massive, immersive dome-shaped screen that made us feel like we were right in the middle of the game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. With comfortable lounge seating, delicious food like birria tacos and wild mushroom flatbreads, and a full bar, it felt like being at the game without the crowds and Arda was a masterful host keeping everyone engaged in the fun. There were even sign-making stations and t-shirt tosses by staff to get us in the spirit.

The Fiesta Bowl was a blast, and we were joined by Dancing with the Stars winner Joey Graziadei and his fiancée Kelsey, along with another contestant from The Bachelorette season Joey had originally appeared. After the game, we had the option to stay for a 1920s New Year’s Eve celebration, but knowing our 6:30 a.m. wake-up call for the next day’s events, many of us—including myself—chose to head back to the hotel before the clock struck midnight.

Day Three – Rose Parade and Rose Bowl

Finally, New Year’s Day arrived, and as is often the case in Pasadena, the weather was perfect. We boarded our motorcoach in the darkness of early morning, escorted by police along Colorado Blvd, which would soon become the Rose Parade route. We were seated in prime spots near the corner of Orange Grove and Colorado, so close to the parade that we could hear and exchange New Year’s greetings with the parade participants. Our seats also provided a perfect vantage point for TV cameras, and we later learned that some of our families spotted us on the broadcast.

The 2025 Rose Parade theme was “Best Day Ever," and it truly was shaping up to be just that. After the parade, we headed to the Rose Bowl’s Touchdown Village. This exclusive area, only accessible through select packages, offered a VIP experience with a fantastic buffet featuring Angus sliders, brats, quesadillas, and more, plus a fully stocked bar. We also had a surprise visit from Ohio State alum and wide receiver Cris Carter, who posed for photos and chatted with fans.

The highlight, however, came when Cris couldn’t resist the temptation of the nearby Peach Bowl on TV. We all found ourselves pulled into the conversation as he discussed the game with us.

Soon, it was time to head into the Rose Bowl itself. As surreal as it was, we were led past a large iron gate and into the tunnel, past the Oregon Ducks locker room, and out onto the iconic Rose Bowl grass. The players were warming up just yards away, and we could hardly contain our excitement. While mingling with ESPN’s College Football Talent, including Rece Davis, Holly Rowe, Stormy Buonantony, and Kirk Herbstreit, I couldn’t resist snapping a few photos—though I’ll admit that Peter, the beautiful dog accompanying the crew, got most of my attention!

As game time approached, we made our way to our seats along the 50-yard line, where we joined the Ohio State faithful. The sunset was breathtaking as always during “the grandaddy of them all", and when Ohio State clinched victory, the sky erupted in red and white confetti. Our group stayed for a bit, basking in the afterglow of the win, before making our way back to the motorcoach.

That evening, we reconvened at the Westin for a final dinner buffet on the same patio where our adventure began. Relaxing around the firepit, we reflected on the incredible experiences of the past few days. As we watched SportsCenter on the TV in the background, it hit me: watching ESPN will never be quite the same again. A displayed stat or change in camera angle can bring to mind someone we met behind the scenes. In addition to checking off bucket list items like the Rose Bowl and the Rose Parade with unexpected levels of access, ESPN Experiences Beyond the Rose more personally connected me to the broadcasts I love.