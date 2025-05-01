The Walt Disney Company Cleans Up with 46th Annual News and Doc Emmy Nominations
National Geographic's "Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller" was a standout with nominations across a multitude of categories.
The nominations have been released for the News & Documentary Emmy Awards.
What’s Happening:
- The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences have unveiled the nominations for the 46th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards.
- The NATAS have multiple Emmy Award ceremonies dedicated to each subgenre of televised programming (Sports, Primetime, Daytime, etc.) and the News & Documentary branch is no different.
- Across 63 categories, the best of televised journalism and reporting are celebrated for their work across the television season.
- The Walt Disney Company picked up numerous nominations (with Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller being a huge standout), which included:
- Outstanding Live News Program:
- ABC World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC)
- Good Morning America (ABC)
- Outstanding Recorded News Program
- Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Emerging Journalist
- Jay O’Brien (ABC News)
- Outstanding Breaking News Coverage
- Hurricane Milton State of Emergency - ABC World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC)
- Outstanding Continuing News Coverage - Short Form
- Inside Syria: Assad Overthrown (ABC News)
- Outstanding Continuing News Coverage - Long Form
- Abortion in America: Fallout from the Dobbs Decision - Nightline (ABC)
- Outstanding Light Feature - Short Form
- African Migration: The Deadly Atlantic Route - Nightline & Prime (ABC)
- Return to Normandy - ABC World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC)
- Outstanding Light Feature - Long Form
- Last Lands: Central Africa - ABC News Live and Global Conservation (ABC)
- Outstanding Hard News Feature - Long Form
- Caught in a Coup - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Investigative News Coverage - Long Form
- The Drug Mule Scam - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Live News Special
- Your Voice Your Vote: The 2024 Election (ABC News)
- Outstanding Recorded News Special
- Exodus: Global Migration - ABC News Live (ABC)
- Jimmy Carter: A Full Life - 20/20 (ABC)
- Outstanding Live Interview - Long Form
- One on One with President Biden - Good Morning America (ABC)
- Outstanding Edited Interview
- Prisoner in Russia: The Brittney Griner Interview - 20/20 (ABC)
- Outstanding Science and Technology Coverage
- Sextortion - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Climate, Environment and Weather Coverage
- Apes - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Last Lands: Indonesia and Ecuador - ABC News Live and Global Conservation (ABC)
- Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage
- Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage
- 10 Million Names - ABC News Live (ABC)
- Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets - ABC News Studios (ABC)
- Illegal Gambling - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- The Last Heroes of Normandy - ABC World News Tonight with David Muir & Nightline (ABC)
- Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage
- Migrant Smugglers - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Trashed: The Secret World of Plastic Exports - ABC News Live (ABC)
- Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage
- Assassins - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Hash Smugglers - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley Trials - ABC News Studios (Hulu)
- Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary
- Print it Black - ABC News Live (ABC)
- Outstanding Historical Documentary
- Tsunami: Race Against Time (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary
- Madu (Disney+)
- Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary
- Anand Varma: Hidden Wonders (National Geographic)
- The Space Race (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Nature Documentary
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (National Geographic)
- Paul Nicklen & Cristina Mittermeier: Win or Die (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary
- Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (Hulu)
- Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary
- Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown (National Geographic)
- Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer (Hulu)
- Outstanding Short Documentary
- Motorcycle Mary (ESPN)
- Outstanding Writing - News
- Apes - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Research - News
- Apes - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Direction - News
- Your Voice Your Vote - ABC News Presidential Debate (ABC)
- Assassins - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Caught in a Coup - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- The Drug Mule Scam - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Video Journalism
- Caught in a Coup - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Hash Smugglers - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Migrant Smugglers - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Editing - News
- Assassins - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- The Drug Mule Scam - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Illegal Gambling - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Show Open or Title Sequence - News
- Assassins - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Migrant Smugglers - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- What Happened to Karen Silkwood: The Lost Tapes - Impact x Nightline (ABC/Hulu)
- Outstanding Lighting Direction - News
- Assassins - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Hash Smugglers - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Illegal Gambling - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Sextortion - Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Technical Excellence - News
- Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Writing - Documentary
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (National Geographic)
- The Space Race (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Direction - Documentary
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (National Geographic)
- Madu (Disney+)
- Outstanding Editing - Documentary
- Blink (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Music Composition - Documentary
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (National Geographic)
- Dan Winters: Life is Once. Forever. (National Geographic)
- Endurance (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Sound - Documentary
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Promotional Announcement - News
- Election Night - ABC News (ABC)
- I’m In - Good Morning America (ABC)
- No Fear - ABC World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC)
- Sins of the Parents - ABC News Studios (Hulu)
- Outstanding Promotional Announcement - Documentary
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (National Geographic)
- Blink (National Geographic)
- Brats - ABC News Studios (Hulu)
- Patrice: The Movie - ABC News Studios (Hulu)
- Tsunami: Race Against Time (National Geographic)
- The award ceremonies will be split among two nights, with the news awards being presented on June 25th and the documentary awards on June 26th, both of which will be streamed online.
- For a look at the full nomination list, you can head here.
