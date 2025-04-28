ABC News to Air Exclusive Interview with President Trump for First 100 Days

The interview will be conducted by Terry Moran.

ABC News will air an exclusive interview with President Trump for his 100th day in office.

What’s Happening:

It being a milestone in a president’s term, ABC News will interview President Trump to discuss his first 100 days in office during this second term.

Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran will conduct the interview from the Oval Office.

With the presidency at a crossroads, it will look to add some semblance of context to the 100 days worth of decisions.

President Trump - The First 100 Days: The Interview in the Oval Office will air Tuesday, April 29th at 8pm ET on ABC.

will air Tuesday, April 29th at 8pm ET on ABC. The special will stream on ABC News Live, Hulu Disney+

