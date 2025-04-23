"Dancing with the Stars" Reveals First Celebrity Contestant for Upcoming Season
Will he follow in his sister's footsteps and take home the mirrorball trophy?
ABC has revealed that the popular unscripted competition series, Dancing with the Stars, is set to return for a 34th season and has already announced the first celebrity cast member.
What’s Happening:
- The hit ABC unscripted series, Dancing with the Stars, has been renewed for a 34th season and has already revealed the first celebrity contestant.
- Following in the footsteps of his sister, Bindi, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin will join as the first celebrity cast member.
- His sister, Bindi, took home the mirrorball trophy in the show’s 21st season, alongside her partner Derek Hough, who now serves as a judge on the series.
- The full cast of celebrity contestants and pro dancers is set to be revealed at a later date.
- Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the hit series pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
- Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars ranked No. 1 this past fall among Adults 18-49 in Live+Same Day viewing, marking the first time the series ranked No. 1 for the broadcast season in L+SD in its history. The show also attracted younger viewers in season 33, earning the show’s best Adults 18-34 ratings in four years. The spectacular season culminated with the highest Total Viewer audience (7.95 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.55 rating) in over three years. After breaking several voting records throughout the season, the finale also set another record with over 32 million votes cast for the teams.
