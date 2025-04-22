ABC Bringing Back "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" for Fourth Season with Host Jimmy Kimmel
The game will feature the return of the celebrity pairs format.
ABC is bringing back their long-running hit trivia series, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, for a fourth season with host Jimmy Kimmel.
What’s Happening:
- ABC has reportedly renewed the popular unscripted series, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire for a fourth season since the show returned in 2020.
- Once again, Jimmy Kimmel will host the show, this run being only the second season with a live studio audience, with the first two produced under Covid protocols.
- Similar to prior seasons, we will once again see a number of celebrity contestants paired off to win up to $1 million for the charity of their choice.
- The popular series debuted back in 2002 on the alphabet network as a special event series with regular contestants (not celebrity teams), eventually growing more and more becoming a regular series before entering syndication with a variety of different hosts.
- During the last season hosted by Kimmel on ABC, viewers tuned in to see celebrity pairs, including:
- Reggie Watts & Ron Funches
- Gillian Jacobs & Danny Pudi
- Ray Romano & Brad Garrett
- Jason Ritter & Natasha Leggero
- Zach Braff & Donald Faison
- Ike Barinholtz & Alan Barinholtz
- Dave Burd & GaTa
- Kelly Osbourne & Jack Osbourne,
- Sophia Bush & Alex Edelman
- Jeff Ross & Kimmel’s Cousin Sal
- Nicole Byer & Sasheer Zamata
- John Stamos & Dave Coulier
- Rosie O’Donnell & Lisa Ann Walter
- Sebastian Maniscalco & Omar J. Dorsey
- John Mulaney & Nick Kroll
- Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell
- Celebrity teams have not been announced at this time, with the news of the unscripted series renewal coming out in an exclusive from Deadline.
- No timeline has been revealed for when the fourth season will debut, however season three arrived in July and ran through August on ABC.
- Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is big part of the network’s unscripted lineup, which also includes The Bachelor, this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise, Dancing with the Stars in the fall, Shark Tank, the return of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, and the eighth season of American Idol on ABC.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com