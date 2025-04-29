“Murder Has Two Faces” Three-Part True Crime Series Hosted by Robin Roberts Coming to Hulu
The new true crime series aims to highlight lesser known cases that were eclipsed in the media by more notorious murders.
A new three-part true crime docuseries from ABC News Studios, Murder Has Two Faces, is coming to Hulu next week.
What’s Happening:
- Murder Has Two Faces sets out to shine a social justice light on harrowing, lesser-known cases that were eclipsed in the media by more notorious murders. The series asks the question, why didn’t these cases get the same level of attention as their notorious, eerily similar counterparts?
- Each episode unravels a crime that shares uncanny similarities with high-profile cases, including Laci Peterson, Chandra Levy and the Craigslist Killer.
- Cases covered include:
- Evelyn Hernandez, a pregnant mother who disappeared with her 5-year-old-son before her remains, like Laci Peterson’s, were found in the San Francisco Bay
- Joyce Chiang, a promising young attorney who vanished and was found dead in Washington, DC, like Chandra Levy
- The Tagged Killer, an American serial killer who used social networking, like the Craigslist Killer, to lure women to secluded locations where some met their tragic deaths
- The series includes exclusive interviews with friends and families of the victims as they fought for attention and justice for their loved ones, exploring the possible connections to the highly publicized cases.
- Murder Has Two Faces hails from renowned two-time Emmy Award-winning producer and director Lisa Cortés and is hosted by Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts.
- All three episodes of Murder Has Two Faces premiere Tuesday, May 6th only on Hulu.
What They’re Saying:
- Lisa Cortés, executive producer and director: “With Murder Has Two Faces, I wanted to challenge the narrative around whose stories get told — and why. These cases are as haunting as tragic and as deserving of national attention as the ones we all know. ABC News Studios and Robin Roberts were the perfect partners in helping bring visibility to these hidden figures. By spotlighting these overlooked lives, we’re not just telling true crime stories — we’re confronting the biases that determine which victims are seen, heard and afforded justice."
More Hulu News:
- Greg Berlanti Sets New “Foster Dade" Series with Hulu
- ABC News to Air Exclusive Interview with President Trump for First 100 Days
- New “Alien: Earth" Teaser and Key Art Debut for Alien Day
- Freeform Reveals Premiere Date for Upcoming Docuseries "Not Her First Rodeo"
- The Scandalous World of #MomTok Returns in Season 2 Trailer for “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives"
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now