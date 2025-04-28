Greg Berlanti Sets New Series with Hulu

Greg Berlanti has set up his next project with Hulu.

What’s Happening:

  • Greg Berlanti, the prolific television producer, director, and writer, has set up a gaggle of new projects across the streamer-verse.
  • Among those projects, Deadline reports, is a new series for Hulu entitled Foster Dade.
  • The spec script was written by Berlanti and Bash Doran and is based on the novel Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos by Nash Jenkins.

  • The show is set to follow a mystery within an East Coast boarding school, working to explore “privilege, power, sexuality, and masculinity in the age of the internet, anxiety, and pharmaceuticals."
  • The series will stem from Berlanti Prods. and Warner Bros. Television.
  • While Foster Dade was picked up on spec, Hulu is currently fast tracking a pilot order to get the ball rolling on production and a possible series pick-up.

