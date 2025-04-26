Celebrate Alien Day with New Limited Edition "Alien: Romulus" Vinyl and CD

For the first time, the score will be available on CD. The Vinyl features never before heard tracks.
In celebration of National Alien Day, Hollywood Records and 20th Century Studios have collaborated with Mutant to release two exclusive new musical releases highlighting Alien: Romulus.

What’s Happening:

  • Variety exclusively reports that Alien fans will be able to pick up a limited edition vinyl and CD of Alien: Romulus’ terrifying score.
  • Mutant, a collectible company, partnered with Hollywood Records and 20th Century Studios to create the The Romulus Suite EP and CD version of Benjamin Wallfisch’s score in celebration of Alien Day.
  • Alien Day, which officially takes place on April 26th,  gets its name from the LV-426 colony from James Cameron’s Aliens.
  • The Alien: Romulus Suite EP is particularly special, as it features musical motifs not heard by fans.
  • When scoring the film, Wallfisch produced a nearly 15 minute long suite of themes.
  • Eventually, the suite was chopped up and stitched together for the film’s closing credits.
  • For this new collectible vinyl, Wallfisch recreated his original suite, which will also include six previously-unheard musical cues.
  • Of course, the collectible vinyl wouldn’t be complete without some horrifying details.
  • Printed on “acid blood" colored 140 gram vinyl and packaged in a screen-printed clear poly sleeve, fans will be able to relive the tense, gravity-defying escape by Rain and Andy as they dodged gallons of floating Xenomorph blood.

  • The tracklist includes:
    • Side One
      • 1. The Romulus Suite (13:49)
    • Side Two – Previously Unreleased Bonus Tracks
      • 1. Lockdown
      • 2. Awakening
      • 3. Romulus Hangar Bay
      • 4. Body Temperature
      • 5. I Have A New Directive
      • 6. The Hive
  • The Alien: Romulus CD captures the rest of Wallfisch’s captivating score, making both must buys for Alien fans.

  • The cover of the CD features artwork by Kilian Eng, and the tracklist includes:
    • 1. The Chrysalis
    • 2. That’s Our Sun
    • 3. Wake Up
    • 4. Entering Nostromo
    • 5. Searching
    • 6. There’s Something in the Water
    • 7. XX121
    • 8. He’s Glitchy
    • 9. Run!
    • 10. Prometheus Fire
    • 11. Guns V Acid Blood
    • 12. The Hive
    • 13. Andy
    • 14. Gravity Purge
    • 15. Elevator Shaft Attack
    • 16. Get Away from Her
    • 17. The Offspring
    • 18. Collision Warning
    • 19. Raine
    • 20. Sleep
  • You can preorder both products starting tomorrow at 10AM PT at Mutant’s online store here.
  • Alien: Romulus took theaters by storm last summer, serving as a triumphant return to the Alien universe.
  • Taking place in between Alien and Aliens, a group of young adults trying to escape their work contracts on planet LV-410 after detecting an abandoned space station, Romulus, in the atmosphere. When they arrive on board in search of cryostasis equipment for their nine-year-long escape, the group find out quickly that the ship is infested with Xenomorphs after Weyland-Yutani had been experimenting with the creatures.
  • You can watch the film now on Hulu and Disney+.

