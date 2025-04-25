20th Century Studios Pushes James L. Brooks’ “Ella McCay” from September to December
Starring Emma Mackey as the titular character, the film will now be released on December 12th, 2025.
20th Century Studios’ new film from director James L. Brooks, Ella McCay, has been pushed back from September to December 2025.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Ella McCay, which is set to star Emma Mackey and Jamie Lee Curtis, has had its release date pushed back from September 19th to December 12th, 2025.
- The move is to avoid competition in September and October, as well as put the film in a better position during awards season.
- Ella McCay follows an idealistic young politician who juggles familial issues and a challenging work life while preparing to take over the job of her mentor, the state’s longtime incumbent governor.
- In addition to Mackey and Curtist, the film also stars Woody Harrelson, Ayo Edebiri, Rebecca Hall and Albert Brooks.
- The film marks Brooks’ seventh film as director and his first in 15 years. He also wrote and produced Ella McCay.
