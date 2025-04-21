New Actor Set to Take Over Voice of Combat Carl in "Toy Story 5"

The new casting follows the passing of actor Carl Weathers.
Combat Carl is returning in Toy Story 5, just with a new actor voicing the character.

  • Since Carl Weathers passed away in 2024, many wondered if Combat Carl, his character in the Toy Story universe, would continue on in the series.
  • Deadline reports that Combat Carl will be featured in the much anticipated Toy Story 5, just with a new actor behind the mantle of the character.
  • Ernie Hudson will take over the role from Weathers (who voiced Carl in both Toy Story of Terror! and Toy Story 4).
  • Hudson is most known for his work in the Ghostbusters franchise, along with voice over work in Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Transformers Prime.
  • Recently, Tim Allen spoke about the upcoming film with excitement for the script, a Buzz Lightyear-focused opening scene, and a Jessie-heavy plotline.
  • Toy Story 5 will be released June 19th, 2026.

