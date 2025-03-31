"Toy Story" Fan Favorite Rex to Make Pixar Pier Debut this June
"At last, I'm gonna get played with!" - Rex, "Toy Story 3"
Rex, the anxious and high strung dinosaur from Pixar’s Toy Story series, is headed to Disney California Adventure for a limited time starting this June.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Blog has announced that Rex from Toy Story will be taking a vacation to Pixar Pier this summer.
- Beginning on June 1st, guests visiting Disney California Adventure will be able to meet the lovable toy dinosaur in what is described as a “camera-ready magical moment."
- This first-time Pixar Pier appearance for the character comes in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Pixar’s Toy Story.
- Toy Story fans won’t want to miss out on this exciting new offering.
- Pixar fans will also have the ability to dance along with their favorite characters at Disneyland Park with the return of Pixar Pals Playtime Party.
- This summer is a great time to experience the Disneyland Resort. In addition to these exciting offerings, you’ll be able to enjoy the milestone 70th anniversary of Disney’s first theme park.
- For those looking to take a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.
