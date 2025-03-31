"Toy Story" Fan Favorite Rex to Make Pixar Pier Debut this June

"At last, I'm gonna get played with!" - Rex, "Toy Story 3"

Rex, the anxious and high strung dinosaur from Pixar’s Toy Story series, is headed to Disney California Adventure for a limited time starting this June.

What’s Happening:

Toy Story will be taking a vacation to Pixar Pier this summer.

will be taking a vacation to Pixar Pier this summer. Beginning on June 1st, guests visiting Disney California Adventure will be able to meet the lovable toy dinosaur in what is described as a “camera-ready magical moment."

This first-time Pixar Pier appearance for the character comes in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Pixar’s Toy Story .

. Toy Story fans won’t want to miss out on this exciting new offering.

fans won’t want to miss out on this exciting new offering. Pixar fans will also have the ability to dance along with their favorite characters at Disneyland Pixar Pals Playtime Party

This summer is a great time to experience the Disneyland Resort

