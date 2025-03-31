"Toy Story" Fan Favorite Rex to Make Pixar Pier Debut this June

"At last, I'm gonna get played with!" - Rex, "Toy Story 3"

Rex, the anxious and high strung dinosaur from Pixar’s Toy Story series, is headed to Disney California Adventure for a limited time starting this June.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Parks Blog has announced that Rex from Toy Story will be taking a vacation to Pixar Pier this summer.
  • Beginning on June 1st, guests visiting Disney California Adventure will be able to meet the lovable toy dinosaur in what is described as a “camera-ready magical moment."
  • This first-time Pixar Pier appearance for the character comes in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Pixar’s Toy Story.
  • Toy Story fans won’t want to miss out on this exciting new offering.
  • Pixar fans will also have the ability to dance along with their favorite characters at Disneyland Park with the return of Pixar Pals Playtime Party.
  • This summer is a great time to experience the Disneyland Resort. In addition to these exciting offerings, you’ll be able to enjoy the milestone 70th anniversary of Disney’s first theme park.
  • For those looking to take a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.

Read More Disneyland Resort:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber