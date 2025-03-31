Stitch's Interplanetary Beach Party Blast to Takeover Disneyland's Tomorrowland Terrace this May

This summer, Disneyland Resort will invite guests to get their galactic groove on with the return of Stitch’s Interplanetary Beach Party Blast.

Starting on May 23rd, guests visiting Disneyland park will be welcomed into an interactive space adventure with Stitch at the Tomorrowland Terrace stage.

Soundtracked by the adorable alien’s favorite tunes, dance along with Stitch and his friends at this family-focused fete.

Stitch’s Interplanetary Beach Party Blast will take place most nights for a limited time, so you won’t want to wait to visit the Disneyland Resort.

In addition to Stitch, fans can look forward to potential appearances by Goofy, Pluto, Chip ‘n Dale, Clarabelle and other Disney icons.

You can watch a video of last year’s Stitch’s Interplanetary Beach Party Blast below:

