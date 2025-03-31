Dance & Play The Pixar Way with Limited-Time Return of Pixar Pals Playtime Party to Disneyland Park
Or, just kick back and watch some classic shorts.
A favorite entertainment offering is coming back to the Fantasyland Theater in May with the return of the Pixar Pals Playtime Party for a limited time at the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Announced today, Disneyland Resort is ready to get the toys out once again in Fantasyland Theater for the return of the Pixar Pals Playtime Party.
- Set to return in May, the favorite experience from last year’s Pixar Fest will be in the same place it was last year, offering interactive fun and photo locations inspired by favorite films from Pixar Animation Studios.
- Originally debuted as part of Pixar Fest last year, the Pixar Pals Playtime Party is a unique entertainment experience that is one part stage show, one part games and activities, and another part character meet & greet. And when the party isn’t going on, the stage featured a number of classic animated short films from Pixar Animation Studios playing on a screen on the stage.
- Check out some of the highlights from our experience last year in the video below.
- You can see even more about the experience through our collection of photos, here.
- While there may be some changes for the return of the experience, the original version allowed guests to check out
- Luca themed activities and character meet & greets, themed photo locations with characters from Monsters, Inc., Cars, Onward, Up, and A Bug’s Life, and fun dancing and entertainment on stage with other characters, including friends from Inside Out and more.
- The Pixar Pals Playtime Party is set to return on May 23rd, 2025 for a limited time only.
