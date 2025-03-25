Disney Kids Celebrates Three Decades of "Toy Story" with Brief History of the Story So Far

Celebrate three decades of Toy Story, walking through each of the four released films, with a new video from Disney Kids.

Disney Kids on YouTube has released a new video celebrating 3 decades of the popular Pixar film series Toy Story.

Titled “Toy Storytime 🚀 Pixar's Toy Story 1-4 | Celebrate 30 Years & Beyond!," the video takes viewers through a brief history of four movie saga.

This includes 1995’s Toy Story , 1999’s Toy Story 2 , 2010’s Toy Story 3 , and 2019’s Toy Story 4

Throughout the four and a half minute clip, Disney Kids introduces viewers to the characters, stories, and conflicts of the film series.

You can check out the video below:

Pixar themselves also released a short video celebrating this iconic milestone.

films and shorts, Just like the title says, Disney and Pixar are really looking at 30 years and beyond. Back in February of 2023, Disney announced they would be continuing the saga with Toy Story 5

Toy Story 5 is set to hit theaters on June 19th, 2026.

