Disney CEO Bob Iger Reveals New Sequel in Development at Pixar Animation Studios During Annual Meeting of the Shareholders
Remember Me? We can't forget with a number 2 on the way.
A major announcement has come from Disney CEO Bob Iger and Pixar Animation Studios during today’s annual meeting of the shareholders, and it looks like we’re headed back to Santa Cecilia.
What’s Happening:
- An announcement was made moments ago by CEO Bob Iger during The Walt Disney Company’s annual meeting of shareholders.
- There, he revealed that Pixar Animation Studios is currently working on Coco 2, a follow-up to the 2017 Academy Award-winning feature film Coco.
- Iger said, “While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure, and we can't wait to share more soon."
- Coco 2 reunites the team behind the original film, including Oscar-winning director Lee Unkrich (Coco, Toy Story 3) and co-director Adrian Molina (Coco). Oscar-winning producer Mark Nielsen (Toy Story 4, Inside Out 2) will produce.
- Back in 2017, Pixar’s Coco introduced Miguel, a 12-year-old with dreams of becoming a musician despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, who ventures to the vibrant Land of the Dead to unlock the real story behind his family history.
- Coco won two Academy Awards for best animated feature and best original song (“Remember Me"). The film also won a Golden Globe for best motion picture--animated, a BAFTA for best animated film, and critics’ choice awards for best animated feature and best song (“Remember Me").
- After Iger’s announcement, Pixar and Disney revealed that the film is set to be released in 2029, though that could change as the post has since been edited.
