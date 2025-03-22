Photos: Pixar Place Hotel Celebrates "Win or Lose" with Limited-Time Gallery

You do NOT need Ira's kaleidoscope to see this art!

Still on display for a limited-time, guests visiting the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort can check out a special gallery celebrating the art of Win or Lose, the first long-form original series from Pixar Animation Studios, now streaming in full on Disney+.

To find the display, which debuted several weeks ago at the hotel, those visiting must head to the second floor atrium above the lobby of the Pixar Place Hotel, where the art and sculpts can be seen throughout.

It’s here where guests can see maquettes and illustrations of various characters from the series, as well as character design drawings from even more characters from the show. The second floor atrium space of the hotel has served as host to previous art installations for new projects from Pixar Animation Studios, including an exhibit (since removed) dedicated to Inside Out 2. Based on that history, it seems that this exhibit will only be around temporarily, so see it while you can. No official end date has been announced at this time.

It is unclear at this time if any art or installations will become a permanent addition to the grounds of the hotel, which celebrates nearly every project from Pixar Animation Studios in some way.

Win or Lose is a landmark for Pixar Animation Studios, marking the first longform animated series from the studio. It follows the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game – including the insecure kids, the helicopter parents, and even a lovesick umpire.

Pixar’s Win or Lose also features the voices of Will Forte, Josh Thomson, Dorien Watson, Izaac Wang, Chanel Stewart, Lil Re​l Howery, Melissa Villaseñor, Flula Borg, Kyleigh Curran, ​Jaylin Fletcher, Erin Keif, Tom Law, Beck Nolan, Orion Tran and Rhea Seehorn.

Directed and written by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally, Win or Lose presents incredibly funny, very emotional and uniquely animated perspectives.

The series, which features music by composer Ramin Djawadi and original songs by CAMPFIRE and Djawadi, and can now be seen in full, streaming on Disney+.

