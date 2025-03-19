Pixar Drops Full Official Trailer for Upcoming Original Film "Elio"
The long-awaited film arrives in June.
Pixar Animation Studios has released the trailer for their long-awaited upcoming film, Elio, ahead of its arrival only in theaters in June.
What’s Happening:
- Pixar Animation Studios has debuted the official trailer for their upcoming original animated feature, Elio, which is set to arrive only in theaters in June.
- Along with the new trailer, fans also got a look at the first poster for the film, featuring many of the new characters from the film.
- Those headed to theaters will meet Elio, an 11-year-old whose biggest wish is to get abducted by aliens, as well as his Aunt Olga (voiced by recent Academy Award Winner, Zoe Saldaña), and Glordon, Elio’s unexpected first friend who happens to be an alien.
- In this big-screen adventure, Elio will travel millions of miles across the universe encountering a host of out-of-this world creatures who just might help him figure out exactly where he belongs.
- For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers - and in Elio, the universe calls back,
- So, when Elio is beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking.
- Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.
- The film, originally announced back in 2022, with an original release date that preceded the debut of Inside Out 2 in 2024. However, Hollywood strikes and various production shake-ups delayed the project over a year, now debuting in June of 2025. In an update at a subsequent D23 event, many fans caught on to a number of changes that were made to the film, compared to when it was originally announced.
- Elio is Directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow), Domee Shi (Bao, Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of Coco), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco).
- The film features the voices of Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO.
- Pixar Animation Studios’ Elio releases only in theaters on June 20th, 2025.
