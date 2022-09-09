Pixar Announces New Feature Film “Elio”

Pixar Animation Studios has announced their upcoming title set for release in 2024, a new feature film called Elio.

D23 Expo has treated us to a slew of announcements in its first day, but a panel showing upcoming releases from Walt Disney Pictures also treated us to a few announcements from Pixar Animation Studios.

While we learned about Inside Out 2 , and more about the previously announced upcoming series Win or Lose , we also learned about a new feature film from the studio, Elio .

Elio is about a boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy and mistaken for the intergalactic ambassador for our planet, Earth.

The film is set to star America Ferrara (Superstore) as Olga Solis and Yonas Kibreab as the titular Elio. The film will be directed by Adrian Molina and Produced by Mary Alice Drumm. Molina previously served as co-director of Coco.

As is usually the case with Pixar fare, not much else is known at this time about Elio, but it is slated for a Spring 2024 release.