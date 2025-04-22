Disney Unleashes First Official Trailer for "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires"

After finally uniting humans and zombies in their hometown of Seabrook, Zed and Addison will have to bring harmony between daywalkers and vampires.

Today, Disney gave the first official look at the fourth installment in the ZOMBIES franchise. Check out the trailer for ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

What’s Happening:

Disney has released the first official look at ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires .

The trailer also introduces Freya Skye and Malachi Barton as the latest arrivals to the film series as a daywalker named Nova and a vampire named Victor.

In the first three entries of ZOMBIES, Zed and Addison have brought harmony between zombies and humans in their town of Seabrook.

The power couple will have a summer adventure that will land them in another unexpected rivalry: daywalkers vs vampires.

After their road trip leads them to becoming camp counselors, the pair, alongside Eliza and Willa, will have to convince Nova and Victor to unite as an even larger threat has the potential to destroy them all.

Other cast members include Kylee Russell as Eliza, Chandler Kinney as Willa, Julian Lerner as Ray, Swayam Bhatia as Vera, Mekonnen Knife as Vargas, Lisa Chappel as Vampire Eldress, and Jonno Roberts as Commander Bright.

ZOMBIES 4 will continue the series trend of bombastic musical numbers with nine original songs. Fans will also recognize reprises of other fan-favorite tunes like “Someday" and “Ain’t No Doubt About It."

Sink your teeth into ZOMBIES 4 on Disney Channel July 10th, and on Disney+ the next day.

The Zombies franchise has earned approximately a quarter billion streaming hours worldwide, becoming one of the most popular Disney Channel Original Movie franchises on Disney+

Tom Howe is responsible for the film’s original score, with Dondraico Johnson serving as choreographer.

Paul Hoen, director of the previous ZOMBIES entries, will return for the fourth installment.

Executive produced by Hoen, Manheim, Donnelly, David Light, Joseph Raso, Jane Fleming and Mark Ordesky, ZOMBIES 4 is penned by Light, Raso, and Josh Cagan.

The film arrives from Night Zone Productions Limited.

