Kiff and Barry Can't Resist a Dance-Off as Disney Channel Debuts New "Chibi Tiny Tales" Short

Who did it better?!

Kiff and Barry are challenged to a dance-off with a literal worm, who just might do her signature opening title move better than she does, in the latest Chibi Tiny Tales short from Disney Channel.

Kiff is known for her iconic version of dancing “the worm," as seen in the opening title sequence of the hit series, but the latest Chibi Tiny Tales on Disney Channel asks - can she win a dance battle against… an actual worm?

The short finds Kiff and Barry at an arcade (remember those?) playing video games, including a dancing one when Candle and other kids (in Chibi form) arrive along with a talented worm.

Kiff, Barry and the Worm set off into a dance battle that sees music and dance styles from various eras, styles, and generations.

After Kiff gets herself all tangled in a literal knot, can she get out and win the battle? Find out in the short below.

The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format. Fans can catch the new Kiff-based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts at our page here.

based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can also catch up with previous shorts at our page You can catch Kiff, now in its second season, on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW website, and earlier Season One episodes on Disney+