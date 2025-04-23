First “Predator: Badlands” Trailer and Poster Features a Predator as One of the Movie’s Heroes
Welcome to a world of hurt.
The first teaser trailer and poster have arrived for Predator: Badlands, the next Predator movie from Prey director Dan Trachtenberg.
What’s Happening:
- A couple of weeks after it was shown exclusively to the audience at CinemaCon, 20th Century Studios has released the first teaser trailer for Predator: Badlands.
- The seventh film in the core Predator franchise (not including the two Alien vs. Predator movies), Badlands sees Dan Trachtenberg, who directed the fifth film, the acclaimed Prey, back in the director’s chair. As for the sixth Predator movie, that will be seen this summer, in the form of the Hulu animated film Predator: Killer of Killers, which was made in secrecy in between Prey and Badlands, and is also directed by Trachtenberg.
- Unlike Prey (which also debuted on Hulu) or Killer of Killers, Badlands will be getting a theatrical release.
- Badlands stands out for making its Predator one of the two heroes of the story, not the antagonist, as it focuses on a young Predator (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who teams with a girl named Thia (Maleficent and The Great’s Elle Fanning) in a story set in the future on a remote planet. The two must embark “on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary." Based on a shot of her eyes in the trailer, Thia may hold some secrets of her own that ties her to the Alien franchise...
- The trailer features the tagline “The director of Prey welcomes you to a world of hurt," which is a callback to a line of dialogue from 1987’s original Predator. In that film, Blain (Jesse Ventura) says “You lose it here, you’re in a world of hurt."
- 20th Century Studios also released the first poster for Predator: Badlands, along with a group of images from the trailer, as seen below.
- Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, Brent O’Connor Predator: Badlands opens November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.
More from 20th Century Studios:
