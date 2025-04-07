Movie Review: Rami Malek Leads a Smart, Emotional Espionage Thriller in "The Amateur"

20th Century Studios' The Amateur is a rare gem in today’s landscape of slick, invincible action heroes. Anchored by a powerful performance from Rami Malek, this slow-burn espionage thriller leans into emotional realism over spectacle, crafting a revenge story that feels both personal and profound.

Malek plays Charlie Heller, a brilliant but introverted CIA codebreaker whose world shatters when his wife, Sarah (Rachel Brosnahan), is killed in a London terrorist attack. Frustrated by the agency’s inaction, he embarks on a global mission to track down those responsible, using his intellect and resourcefulness as his only real weapons. Malek’s awkward charm makes it easy to see why others underestimate Heller—an underestimation that becomes one of his greatest strengths. His portrayal taps deeply into grief, loneliness, and moral uncertainty, delivering another standout performance that reminds audiences why he's one of Hollywood’s most compelling actors.

The Amateur feels like a revival of old-school thrillers like The Fugitive, balancing smart action with emotional depth. Director James Hawes (Slow Horses, Black Mirror) keeps the story grounded, focusing more on human vulnerability than over-the-top stunts. Yet, the film is far from lacking in excitement. Innovative chase sequences, including a tense beachside pursuit where Heller evades a drone attack, inject bursts of adrenaline. With Laurence Fishburne’s CIA trainer Henderson hot on his heels, Heller must race against time to complete his mission before he’s caught, raising the stakes at every turn.

One of the film’s strengths lies in how it grapples with the real cost of violence. Heller’s mission to eliminate four targets is never glorified; each act of killing weighs heavily, with Michael Stuhlbarg’s chilling Horst Schiller serving as a stark reminder of the moral murkiness Heller wades into. Hawes never lets the violence feel gratuitous, instead emphasizing the emotional toll of each decision.

Rachel Brosnahan’s role, while relatively small, leaves a lasting impact. Through haunting memories and imagined conversations, Sarah’s presence lingers, giving the film a deeply personal anchor. Brosnahan and Malek’s chemistry makes their brief time together feel lived-in, which adds to the weight of Heller’s grief.

Meanwhile, Laurence Fishburne brings a formidable presence as Henderson, a retired CIA operative skeptical of Heller’s abilities but begrudgingly impressed by his determination. Their dynamic, a blend of reluctant mentorship and tense pursuit, feels ripe for future installments, much like the early Catch Me If You Can cat-and-mouse relationship between DiCaprio and Hanks.

Adding another layer to the story is the CIA power struggle back home. Julianne Nicholson plays Director O’Brien, newly appointed and determined to reform the agency, but kept in the dark by Holt McCallany’s Director Moore. While this subplot finds some resolution, it hints at deeper institutional betrayals that could be explored should The Amateur turn into a franchise—a real possibility given how deftly the film sets up a larger world.

Filmed across London, Paris, Marseille (doubling as Istanbul), and Russia, The Amateur carries a true sense of international scale. These global locations don’t just serve as backdrops; they’re integrated into the storytelling, making the world of the film feel expansive and lived-in. With its combination of emotional weight and global intrigue, The Amateur feels poised to resonate with audiences worldwide.

In an era dominated by hyper-polished super-spies, The Amateur stands out by making humanity its greatest weapon. It’s a thoughtful, gripping thriller that trusts its audience to appreciate tension, character, and consequences over cheap thrills. And thanks to Rami Malek’s layered performance, Charlie Heller is the kind of unlikely action hero you’ll want to root for—and see more of.

I give The Amateur 4.5 out of 5 stars.

The Amateur opens Friday, April 11th, in theaters.