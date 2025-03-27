Josh Brolin Set to Star in 20th Century Studios’ Adaptation of “Whalefall”
The film will be based on the highly praised novel of the same name by author Daniel Kraus.
Josh Brolin is reportedly in talks to join 20th Century Studios’ adaptation of the Daniel Kraus novel, Whalefall.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that the Thanos actor is in negotiations to join 20th Century Studios’ adaptation of Whalefall, set to be directed by Brian Duffield.
- Described as The Martian meets 127 Hours, Whalefall is about a scuba diver in search of his deceased father’s remains who gets swallowed by an eighty-foot, sixty-ton sperm whale and has only one hour to escape before his oxygen runs out. After giving up on life, the young man is surprised to find a reason to live in the most dangerous and unlikely of places.
- Known to Marvel fans as both Thanos and Cable, some of Brolin’s upcoming works include Zach Cregger’s Weapons, Edgar Wright’s The Running Man and Rian Johnson’s next Knives Out installment, Wake Up Dead Man.
- Whalefall will also star Austin Abrams, who has previously had roles in TV projects such as Euphoria and The Walking Dead.
- Attached to co-write, direct and produce the film is Brian Duffield, who previously worked with 20th Century on the acclaimed sci-fi thriller No One Will Save You.
- Novel author Kraus will co-write, with Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody and Allan Mandelbaum to produce for Imagine Entertainment, alongside Duffield.
