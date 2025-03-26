Searchlight Pictures' "The Roses" Announces Release Date for Dramedy
The film is inspired by Danny Devito's 1989 film "The War of the Roses".
Searchlight Pictures has claimed Labor Day Weekend for Jay Roach’s newest film.
What’s Happening:
- The Roses, the new dramedy from Jay Roach, has found its release date in theaters reports Deadline.
- Based on 1989’s The War of the Roses directed by Danny Devito, The Roses follows a picture-perfect couple (Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch) who deal with mutual resentment as one of their careers starts to kick off while the other’s falls through a sinkhole.
- Written by Tony McNamara (The Favourite, Poor Things, Cruella), the film also stars Allison Janney, Andy Samberg, Ncuti Gatwa, and more.
- The Roses premieres August 29th in theaters, possibly kickstarting the studios’ Oscar-hopeful slate.
