Searchlight Pictures' "Wild Horse Nine" Adds Four to Cast
The film is Martin McDonagh's follow-up to "The Banshees of Inisherin".
The newest Martin McDonagh film has added four to the cast.
What’s Happening:
- Martin McDonagh’s collaboration with Searchlight Pictures is continuing with his new film Wild Horse Nine.
- Joining the cast include Mariana di Girolamo, Tom Waits, Ailin Salas, and Paola Giannini, reports Deadline.
- These four additions join the cast set to be led by Sam Rockwell, John Malkovich, Parker Posey, and Steve Buscemi.
- The dark comedy will be McDonagh’s follow-up to The Banshees of Inisherin, the multi-Oscar nominated film led by Colin Farrell.
- No logline for the film has been released, but production has begun in Rapa Nui (also known as Easter Island).
- Wild Horse Nine will be produced by Searchlight Pictures, Blueprint Pictures, and Film4.
