Searchlight Pictures' "Wild Horse Nine" Adds Four to Cast

The film is Martin McDonagh's follow-up to "The Banshees of Inisherin".
by |
Tags: , , ,

The newest Martin McDonagh film has added four to the cast.

What’s Happening:

  • Martin McDonagh’s collaboration with Searchlight Pictures is continuing with his new film Wild Horse Nine.
  • Joining the cast include Mariana di Girolamo, Tom Waits, Ailin Salas, and Paola Giannini, reports Deadline.
  • These four additions join the cast set to be led by Sam Rockwell, John Malkovich, Parker Posey, and Steve Buscemi.
  • The dark comedy will be McDonagh’s follow-up to The Banshees of Inisherin, the multi-Oscar nominated film led by Colin Farrell.
  • No logline for the film has been released, but production has begun in Rapa Nui (also known as Easter Island).
  • Wild Horse Nine will be produced by Searchlight Pictures, Blueprint Pictures, and Film4.

More Searchlight News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight