20th Century Studios Acquires Theatrical Distribution Rights to “Whalefall” Adaptation

Following a competitive bidding war, 20th Century Studios has acquired the theatrical distribution rights for the upcoming adaptation of the novel Whalefall, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Imagine Entertainment originally acquired the development rights for the recently published novel Whalefall , from bestseller Daniel Kraus, last summer.

, from bestseller Daniel Kraus, last summer. Attached to co-write, direct and produce the film is Brian Duffield, who previously worked with 20th Century on the acclaimed sci-fi thriller No One Will Save You .

. Other films Duffield has worked on include Underwater , Cocaine Bear and The Babysitter and its sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen .

, and and its sequel, . Described as The Martian meets 127 Hours , Whalefall is about a scuba diver in search of his deceased father’s remains who gets swallowed by an eighty-foot, sixty-ton sperm whale and has only one hour to escape before his oxygen runs out. After giving up on life, the young man is surprised to find a reason to live in the most dangerous and unlikely of places.

meets , is about a scuba diver in search of his deceased father’s remains who gets swallowed by an eighty-foot, sixty-ton sperm whale and has only one hour to escape before his oxygen runs out. After giving up on life, the young man is surprised to find a reason to live in the most dangerous and unlikely of places. Kraus will co-write, with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Allan Mandelbaum to produce for Imagine Entertainment, alongside Duffield.

More Disney Movie News: