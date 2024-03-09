20th Century Studios Acquires Theatrical Distribution Rights to “Whalefall” Adaptation

Following a competitive bidding war, 20th Century Studios has acquired the theatrical distribution rights for the upcoming adaptation of the novel Whalefall, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Imagine Entertainment originally acquired the development rights for the recently published novel Whalefall, from bestseller Daniel Kraus, last summer.
- Attached to co-write, direct and produce the film is Brian Duffield, who previously worked with 20th Century on the acclaimed sci-fi thriller No One Will Save You.
- Other films Duffield has worked on include Underwater, Cocaine Bear and The Babysitter and its sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen.
- Described as The Martian meets 127 Hours, Whalefall is about a scuba diver in search of his deceased father’s remains who gets swallowed by an eighty-foot, sixty-ton sperm whale and has only one hour to escape before his oxygen runs out. After giving up on life, the young man is surprised to find a reason to live in the most dangerous and unlikely of places.
- Kraus will co-write, with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Allan Mandelbaum to produce for Imagine Entertainment, alongside Duffield.
More Disney Movie News:
