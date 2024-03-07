Disney Channel Releases Teaser For Long-Awaited Full Length Movie, “Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation”

The Greens are ready to embark on an interstellar adventure in their first-ever full length movie, featuring the voices of Renée Elise Goldsberry, Cheri Oteri, Astronaut Scott Kelly and more in Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation.

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation follows the Green family as they embark on an adventurous outer space-bound vacation. When thrill-seeker Cricket tricks his family into taking a “road trip” in space, chaos in the cosmos quickly ensues. Despite growing frustrations between Cricket and his dad, Bill, the two must learn to appreciate each other’s unique perspectives in order to prevent Big City from being destroyed by an interstellar disaster.

The cast we all know from the animated series is set to return for the movie reprising their familiar roles, with Chris Houghton (Cricket Green), Marieve Herington (Tilly Green), Bob Joles (Bill Green), Artemis Pebdani (Gramma Alice), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Nancy Green), Zeno Robinson (Remy) and Anna Akana (Gloria) all featured in the film.

There will also be a number of guest voices in the feature, some reprising roles we’ve already seen in various episodes of the series, including Renée Elise Goldsberry (Colleen Voyd), Cheri Oteri (Gwendolyn Zapp), Astronaut Scott Kelly (himself), Joe Lo Truglio (BigTech Scientist), Jack McBrayer (Farmbot) and Raven-Symoné (Maria Media).

From Disney Branded Television and produced by Disney Television Animation, Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation is created and executive produced by Chris and Shane Houghton and produced by Michael Coughlin. Anna O’Brian is the director and Joachim Horsley is the series composer. The movie carries a TV-Y7 parental guideline.

