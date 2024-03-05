Uma Takes On A New Role As Teaser For “Descendants: The Rise Of Ride” Drops

A new Descendants film is on the way to Disney+ this summer, and fans of the franchise are getting their first glimpse of Uma as the new headmaster of Auradon Prep for Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Uma is back in the next installment of the ultra-popular Disney Channel Descendants: The Rise of Red .

. In the new teaser, the daughter of Ursula (played by China Anne McClain) makes her wicked return to the smash-hit Disney Channel franchise sees former Villain Kid Uma, now headmaster of Auradon Prep, extending an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. After the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter Chloe and travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

“Mal came to me with an offer I couldn’t refuse,” Uma teases in the voiceover as a shot of her office is shown on screen.

Promising to switch things up in her new role, she reveals that she’ll be opening Auradon Prep to “all the kingdoms,” including Wonderland.

As she addresses a personal letter to Princess Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, we get the first glimpse of Kylie Cantrall as the film’s titular character.

McClain is back to reprise the role of Uma, a character she originated back in Descendants 2, serving as the main antagonist, and appearing again in Descendants 3 . The character used to work in Fish and Chips Shoppe, and is the daughter of Ursula, and acts as Mal's former archenemy and the Captain of her crew of pirates.

An animated special titled Descendants: The Royal Wedding centering Mal and King Ben (Mitchell Hope)'s nuptials was later released in 2021, with many of the actors reprising their roles.

Descendants: The Rise of Red is due to arrive this summer on Disney+.