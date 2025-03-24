Disney+ Shares First Look Images from Newly Titled “A Very Jonas Christmas” Movie
The Jonas Brothers are back at Disney with their new holiday movie.
The Jonas Brothers are returning to the world of Disney with A Very Jonas Christmas, a brand-new holiday movie coming to Disney+ later this year.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has shared some first look images from the newly titled A Very Jonas Christmas, which is produced by 20th Television and Disney Branded Television.
- The film follows Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas as they encounter a series of increasing challenges while attempting to travel from London to New York in order to celebrate Christmas with their families.
- Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, known for their work on I Want You Back, This Is Us and Love, Simon, are involved as writers and producers.
- Interior Chinatown star Chloe Bennet will also appear as Joe Jonas’s love interest in the film.
- The production team includes Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, along with Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman, and Scott Morgan. Jessica Yu, an Emmy and Academy Award winner recognized for Quiz Lady and This Is Us, is directing the film, while Grammy nominee Justin Tranter serves as the executive music producer, creating the original songs.
- A Very Jonas Christmas will arrive on Disney+ this holiday season.
- But that’s not all from Disney and the Jonas Brothers – as it was also announced that the band will be singing the celebratory track for Disneyland’s 70th anniversary.
