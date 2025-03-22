Episode Titles Revealed for Season 2 of “Doctor Who”

I for one am intrigued by the Earth-shattering events that could come from “The Reality War”

With less than a month to go now until the highly-anticipated debut of the season Disney+ series of Doctor Who, we can perhaps tease a little insight with the reveal of the individual episode titles.

What’s Happening:

This season, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) meets Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) and sets off on an epic quest to bring her back to Earth. Yet, an enigmatic force stands in their way, forcing the time-traveling TARDIS crew to face extraordinary threats, powerful foes, and immense terrors.

That quest will be spread over the course of eight episodes, for which the titles were revealed today. They are: The Robot Revolution: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar Lux: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Amanda Brotchie The Well: Written by Russell T Davies & Sharma Angel Walfall, directed by Amanda Brotchie Lucky Day: Written by Pete McTighe, directed by Peter Hoar The Story & The Engine: Written by Inua Ellams, directed by Makalla McPherson The Interstellar Song Contest: Written by Juno Dawson, directed by Ben A. Williams Wish World: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai The Reality War: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

In revealing the episode titles, the official Doctor Who X account shared some short clips

Doctor Who will premiere with "The Robot Revolution" on Saturday, April 12th at 12 a.m. PDT / 3 a.m. EDT on Disney+

will premiere with “The Robot Revolution" on Saturday, April 12th at 12 a.m. PDT / 3 a.m. EDT on Check out Luke’s in-depth breakdown

THE ROBOT REVOLUTION

Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar 🤖 pic.twitter.com/yqnyJHv1nG — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 22, 2025

What They’re Saying:

Russell T Davies, Showrunner: “Excitement mounts as the new season gets closer, and there's nothing a Doctor Who fan loves more than facts! So here’s a whole bunch of them, with titles and writers, everything you need to get ready for transmission!"

