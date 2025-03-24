The Doctor and Belinda Get Animated in Second Trailer for the New Season of “Doctor Who”

Season 2 of “Doctor Who” premieres Saturday, April 12th on Disney+ and the BBC.

A second trailer for the brand-new season of Doctor Who has been shared by Disney+ ahead of its April 12th premiere.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ and the BBC have shared a second full-length trailer for the new season of Doctor Who , which sees Ncuti Gatwa returning as the Doctor alongside Varada Sethu as new companion Belinda Chandra.

Perhaps one of the stand out moments of the trailer is getting to see the Doctor and Belinda transformed into animated characters, which seemingly takes place during the second episode, "Lux."

Perhaps one of the stand out moments of the trailer is getting to see the Doctor and Belinda transformed into animated characters, which seemingly takes place during the second episode, “Lux."

The trailer also showcases the duos to a futuristic 51st century and the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest.

A new poster for the new season has also debuted, further highlighting the effort to get Belinda home.

This season, the Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and sets off on an epic quest to bring her back to Earth. Yet, an enigmatic force stands in their way, forcing the time-traveling TARDIS crew to face extraordinary threats, powerful foes, and immense terrors.

Doctor Who will premiere on Saturday, April 12th at 12 a.m. PDT / 3 a.m. EDT on Disney+

This season will consist of eight episodes, with new episodes being released weekly.

