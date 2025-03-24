Trailer and First Look Arrives for Long-Awaited Second Season of Hit Star Wars Series "Andor"
This season marks the epic conclusion of the story.
The trailer and some first-look images for the long-awaited second and final season of the hit Star Wars series on Disney+, Andor, has arrived ahead of the season premiere next month.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ debuted the long-awaited and much-anticipated new trailer and poster for the second season of Lucasfilm’s Emmy-nominated thriller Andor.
- The second and final season of the show will give fans the long-awaited conclusion starting on April 22nd.
- The second season of Andor takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.
- Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction - The Death Star - setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film.
- Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.
- The final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter of season 2 will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, exclusively on Disney+.
- Andor Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.
- The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy.
- Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell putting pen to paper for episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).
- You can get a closer look at the second season in this special video below.
