Regal Cinemas Releasing Darth Vader Popcorn Bucket and Sipper Alongside "Revenge of the Sith" Theatrical Re-Release
"This is where the fun begins."
It has been nearly two decades since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith hit theaters. In celebration of the prequel series’ grand finale, Regal Cinemas is releasing a new popcorn bucket and sipper when the film returns to theaters next month.
What’s Happening:
- Regal Cinemas has announced on X that they will be releasing a commemorative Darth Vader popcorn bucket and sipper alongside the 20th anniversary theatrical re-release of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.
- The film, which originally premiered on May 19th, 2005, was the grand finale of the prequel trilogy, which chronicled Anakin Skywalker’s journey to becoming the iconic Darth Vader.
- The new popcorn bucket features a standard tin design, decorated with imagery from the film including the iconic fight between Obi-Wan and Anakin on Mustafar.
- The sipper takes a less traditional approach, giving fans a handheld version of the character’s unforgettable helmet.
- While no information has been revealed about pricing, the items will go on-sale alongside the film’s return to Regal Cinemas on April 25th.
- Tickets for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith go on-sale on April 14th at Regal’s official website.
