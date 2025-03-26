Regal Cinemas Releasing Darth Vader Popcorn Bucket and Sipper Alongside "Revenge of the Sith" Theatrical Re-Release

It has been nearly two decades since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith hit theaters. In celebration of the prequel series’ grand finale, Regal Cinemas is releasing a new popcorn bucket and sipper when the film returns to theaters next month.

What’s Happening:

Regal Cinemas has announced on X Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith .

. The film, which originally premiered on May 19th, 2005, was the grand finale of the prequel trilogy, which chronicled Anakin Skywalker’s journey to becoming the iconic Darth Vader.

The new popcorn bucket features a standard tin design, decorated with imagery from the film including the iconic fight between Obi-Wan and Anakin on Mustafar.

The sipper takes a less traditional approach, giving fans a handheld version of the character’s unforgettable helmet.

While no information has been revealed about pricing, the items will go on-sale alongside the film’s return to Regal Cinemas on April 25th.

Tickets for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith go on-sale on April 14th at Regal’s official website

