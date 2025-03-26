Regal Cinemas Releasing Darth Vader Popcorn Bucket and Sipper Alongside "Revenge of the Sith" Theatrical Re-Release

"This is where the fun begins."
It has been nearly two decades since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith hit theaters. In celebration of the prequel series’ grand finale, Regal Cinemas is releasing a new popcorn bucket and sipper when the film returns to theaters next month.

  • Regal Cinemas has announced on X that they will be releasing a commemorative Darth Vader popcorn bucket and sipper alongside the 20th anniversary theatrical re-release of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.
  • The film, which originally premiered on May 19th, 2005, was the grand finale of the prequel trilogy, which chronicled Anakin Skywalker’s journey to becoming the iconic Darth Vader.
  • The new popcorn bucket features a standard tin design, decorated with imagery from the film including the iconic fight between Obi-Wan and Anakin on Mustafar.
  • The sipper takes a less traditional approach, giving fans a handheld version of the character’s unforgettable helmet.
  • While no information has been revealed about pricing, the items will go on-sale alongside the film’s return to Regal Cinemas on April 25th.
  • Tickets for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith go on-sale on April 14th at Regal’s official website.

