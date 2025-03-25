"Return of the Jedi" Yuzzum Creature Star Wars Concept Maquette Replica Released by Regal Robot in Two Editions

One of the more interesting-looking creatures created for Return of the Jedi was the Yuzzum, who was originally intended to fight alongside the Ewoks on the forest moon of Endor but ended up in the background of Jabba’s Palace in the 1983 Star Wars sequel. And now our friends at Regal Robot have made available a replica of the concept maquette for the Yuzzum.

What’s happening:

Regal Robot has released a new concept maquette replica of the Yuzzum creature from Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi .

. This release is part of Regal Robot’s Star Wars Archive Collection, and was initially made available in two different editions: the Legacy Edition Signature Edition

The Legacy Edition– limited to just 40 pieces– is already sold out, while the Signature Edition– limited to 83 pieces– is also going fast!

What they’re saying:



Regal Robot: “With hands-on access to the original film artifact and high resolution 3D scanning, our team has crafted a faithful recreation of this early concept of the fan-favorite alien species."

“With hands-on access to the original film artifact and high resolution 3D scanning, our team has crafted a faithful recreation of this early concept of the fan-favorite alien species." “Yuzzum is one of the largest Return of the Jedi maquettes, at approximately 11 1/8″ tall (including the wood display base). Each resin maquette is 100% made in the U.S.A. and features customized faux fur from the same source used by the creature makers back in 1983. Every replica in this edition is meticulously hand painted by the artists in our New York studio, making each a unique tribute to the artistry involved behind the scenes of our favorite films!"

For additional information and to hopefully get your hands on one of these Yuzzum maquette replicas before they’re all gone, be sure to visit Regal Robot’s official website.

More Images: