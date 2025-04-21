"Ready or Not: Here I Come" Adds Laundry List of Horror Icons to Cast

The sequel will star Samara Weaving and follows the events of the first film's bloody-good ending.

Some icons of horror are joining the cast of Ready or Not: Here I Come.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports that a bunch of new actors have been added to the cast of the horror sequel Ready or Not: Here I Come .

, ) and Elijah Wood ( trilogy) have joined the cast led by Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton for the new sequel. The cast also added Shawn Hatosy, Nestor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, and horror icon David Cronenberg.

Searchlight Pictures’ sequel will continue the trajectory of Samara Weaving’s path from the first film, which had her character playing a bloody game of Hide-and-Seek in order to marry her fiance.

made a healthy profit for Searchlight Pictures, taking in close to $60 million globally on a budget of $6 million. While no official release date for the film has been made, production has just begun.

