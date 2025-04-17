Bradley Cooper’s “Is This Thing On?” Wraps Production
Amy Sedaris, Chloe Radcliffe, Scott Icenogle, Jordan Jensen, Peyton Manning, and Reggie Conquest joined the cast.
Bradley Cooper's film Is This Thing On? wrapped up its production on Wednesday.
What’s Happening:
- Bradley Cooper's film Is This Thing On? produced by Searchlight, which stars Will Arnett, Laura Dern, Cooper, Andra Day, and Sean Hayes, wrapped up its production on Wednesday, according to Variety.
- Amy Sedaris, Chloe Radcliffe, Scott Icenogle, Jordan Jensen, NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, and Reggie Conquest joined the film's cast, which also includes James Tom, Gabe Fazio, Christine Ebersole, Ciarán Hinds, Blake Kane, Calvin Knegten, Derek Gaines, and Matt Richards.
- Is This Thing On? is written by Cooper, Arnett, and Mark Chappell. Cooper, who directed the project, also produces it alongside Weston Middleton under their production company, Lea Pictures, in collaboration with Arnett and Kris Thykier.
- Several distinguished talents are collaborating with Cooper on the production, including production designer Kevin Thompson, Oscar-nominated director of photography Matthew Libatique, costume designer Gali Noy, editor Charlie Greene, and Oscar-nominated heads of the hair and makeup departments, Lori McCoy-Bell and Nicki Ledermann.
- Furthermore, composer James Newberry is also contributing to the project.
- Director of Development and Production Pete Spencer, along with Creative Executive Cornelia Burleigh, is managing the project for Searchlight Pictures while reporting to the heads of Production and Development, Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen.
More Entertainment News:
- Date Announcement Revealed for Hulu Original "Atsuko Okatsuka: Father"
- Hulu Has Greenlit New Docuseries Exploring the Murder of Mike Williams
- All New “20/20" Investigates a Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Winner Who Vanished Under Mysterious Circumstances
- FX Rounds Out Drama Pilot "Seven Sisters" Cast List
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com