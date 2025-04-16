All New “20/20” Investigates a Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Winner Who Vanished Under Mysterious Circumstances

This new episode will also air the following day on Hulu.

In 2006, Abraham Shakespeare became a multimillionaire after winning $30 million in the Florida lottery.

He exhibited extraordinary generosity by helping friends and family with their mortgage payments and frequently offering assistance to strangers in need.

However, just three years later, Shakespeare vanished under mysterious circumstances, prompting authorities to initiate a murder investigation and identify Dorice “Dee Dee" Moore as a primary suspect. In an exclusive phone interview, Moore will provide her perspective to ABC News senior national correspondent Matt Gutman.

episode showcases exclusive interviews with prosecutor Jay Pruner and Ashley McMillian, Abraham Shakespeare's second cousin. Additionally, it features conversations with detectives David Clark and Greg Thomas, former undercover officer Mike Smith, Sentorria Butler, Abraham's girlfriend, Greg Massey, a childhood friend of Shakespeare, Deborah Mathis, the author of Unlucky Number, and Melissa Green, a former reporter for the Lakeland Ledger.

