FX Rounds Out Drama Pilot "Seven Sisters" Cast List

The series adds Meredith Hagner, Odessa Young, Zoe Winters, Bridget Brown, Carolyn Kettif, and Phillip Ettiger.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

FX’s new drama pilot Seven Sisters has rounded out their full family adding six new actors to their cast.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline exclusively reports that FX’s Seven Sisters has added Meredith Hagner, Odessa Young, Zoe Winters, Bridget Brown, Carolyn Kettig, and Phillip Ettiger.
  • Hagner, Younge, Winters, Brown, and Kettig join Elizabeth Olsen and Cristin Milioti as they round out the full set of sisters.
  • Ettiger is set to take on the role of the brother.
  • Anthony Edwards and J. Smith-Cameron are set to take on the mother and father in the drama series.
  • Seven Sisters is set to follow a large, closely connected family that begins to fall apart when one of the sisters (Olsen) starts to communicate with a voice only she can hear. The voice will force them to confront family secrets.
  • The drama is executive produced by writer Will Arbery, director Sean Durkin, and Garret Basch.
  • If the pilot moves forward, it will be Basch’s fifth series to do so at FX. Basch is currently under a first-look deal with the network.

Read More FX:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber