FX Rounds Out Drama Pilot "Seven Sisters" Cast List

FX’s new drama pilot Seven Sisters has rounded out their full family adding six new actors to their cast.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Seven Sisters has added Meredith Hagner, Odessa Young, Zoe Winters, Bridget Brown, Carolyn Kettig, and Phillip Ettiger.

has added Meredith Hagner, Odessa Young, Zoe Winters, Bridget Brown, Carolyn Kettig, and Phillip Ettiger. Hagner, Younge, Winters, Brown, and Kettig join Elizabeth Olsen and Cristin Milioti as they round out the full set of sisters.

Ettiger is set to take on the role of the brother.

Anthony Edwards and J. Smith-Cameron are set to take on the mother and father in the drama series.

Seven Sisters is set to follow a large, closely connected family that begins to fall apart when one of the sisters (Olsen) starts to communicate with a voice only she can hear. The voice will force them to confront family secrets.

is set to follow a large, closely connected family that begins to fall apart when one of the sisters (Olsen) starts to communicate with a voice only she can hear. The voice will force them to confront family secrets. The drama is executive produced by writer Will Arbery, director Sean Durkin, and Garret Basch.

If the pilot moves forward, it will be Basch’s fifth series to do so at FX. Basch is currently under a first-look deal with the network.

Read More FX: