FX’s New Comedy Series “Adults” Set for May Premiere

The cast includes Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer and Jack Innanen, among others.

FX will debut its new original ensemble comedy series Adults in May.

What’s Happening:

FX’s Adults is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, May 28th, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, showcasing the first two episodes.

The entire eight-episode first season will be available the next day on Hulu

Furthermore, FX will air two episodes each Wednesday for the next three weeks.

FX also unveiled the key artwork for the series previously known as Snowflakes, announcing that Charlie Cox, Julia Fox, D’Arcy Carden, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, John Reynolds, and Ray Nicholson will make guest appearances in the inaugural season.

About Adults:

FX’s Adults is a comedic ensemble series that centers on a group of young adults in their twenties as they navigate life in New York City, striving to be good people while often falling short of that ideal.

The cast features Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao), and Anton (Owen Thiele), who all live together in Samir's family home.

In this communal setting, they connect over shared meals, confront their insecurities, and occasionally even share toothbrushes.

The series presents a nuanced view of the successes, challenges, and awkward moments that come with transitioning into adulthood.

As the characters work to progress in their careers, navigate the intricacies of the healthcare system, plan social events, or participate in contemporary dating through platforms like Find My Friends, they realize that the realities of adult life are anything but simple, frequently complicating their true intentions.

Credits:

FX’s Adults is under the executive production of Ben Kronengold, Rebecca Shaw, Nick Kroll, Stefani Robinson, Sarah Naftalis, and Jonathan Krisel. Additionally, Alicia Van Couvering contributes as an executive producer through Kroll’s Good At Business production company.

The series is produced by FX Productions.

