“The Penguin” Star Cristin Milioti Joins FX’s New Drama Pilot “Seven Sisters”

The pilot comes from “Succession” writer Will Arbery and will also star Elizabeth Olsen.
The Penguin star Cristin Milioti has joined the cast of FX’s new drama series, Seven Sisters, alongside Elizabeth Olsen.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Milioti, known for her roles in The Penguin and How I Met Your Mother, will be starring alongside Elizabeth Olsen in the new FX drama pilot.
  • In fact, Milioti will play the sister of Olsen’s character in a leading role.
  • In the series, a large, tight-knit family begins to unravel when a sister (Olsen) starts communing with a voice no one else can hear —forcing each of them to confront long-buried secrets.
  • Seven Sisters hails from executive producers Will Arbery (Succession), who wrote the pilot; Sean Durkin (The Iron Claw), who will direct it; and Garrett Basch (What We Do in the Shadows).
  • If the pilot goes forward, this would be Bach’s fifth series for FX through his company Dive’s first-look deal, following Devs, Reservation Dogs, What We Do in the Shadows and Sterlin Harjo’s upcoming Tulsa noir drama starring Ethan Hawke.

