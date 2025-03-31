Fans Can Now Stream the First Volume of Music from "Daredevil: Born Again" on Major Platforms

The soundtrack continues the collab between Marvel and The Newton Brothers

Hollywood Records has announced that fans can now listen to the first volume of the Daredevil: Born Again soundtrack on most major streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

Hollywood Records has announced the release of Marvel Daredevil: Born Again – Vol. 1 (Episodes 1- 4) Original Soundtrack is available digitally at Spotify, Apple Music, and other digital platforms.

With music by The Newton Brothers (Marvel Animation's X-Men '97, Goosebumps, and Five Nights at Freddy's) as they continue their collaboration with Marvel Studios, the score amplifies the series' dark, raw, and deeply thematic essence, incorporating elements of choir, organ synths, and orchestration to reflect the show's religious undertones and high stakes.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is the showrunner. Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord & Matt Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+

While Vol. 1 of the soundtrack is available now, Daredevil: Born Again – Vol. 2 (Episode 5- 9) Original Soundtrack is set for release on April 18th.

What They’re Saying:

The Newton Brothers: “From the shadows of Hell’s Kitchen to the depths of Matt Murdock’s soul, this soundtrack is a sonic journey through the heart of Daredevil: Born Again. We wanted to craft a score that immerses listeners in Daredevil’s world—a sound that is dark and haunting, yet full of resilience. It carries the rage that fuels his fight and the vulnerability that makes him human."